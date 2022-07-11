Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Purchases 2,765 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

