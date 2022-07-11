Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 698 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $86.46 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

