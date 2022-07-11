Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

