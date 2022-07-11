Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew Berger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 1.05. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

