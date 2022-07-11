Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

NYSE:RCL opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.