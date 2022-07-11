Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Position Raised by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 150.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHP opened at $75.00 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

