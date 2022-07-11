Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,341 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. PepsiCo accounts for 0.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $171.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

