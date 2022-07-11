Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 35.0% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $357.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.