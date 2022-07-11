Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.