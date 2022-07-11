Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives $44.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAXPY shares. HSBC cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($43.75) to €45.50 ($47.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($45.83) to €43.00 ($44.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

SAXPY stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.3967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.18%.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

