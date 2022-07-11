SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €132.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €132.00 ($137.50) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($119.79) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($106.25) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($135.42) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €89.60 ($93.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. SAP has a 52 week low of €84.28 ($87.79) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($135.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €91.54 and a 200 day moving average of €101.81.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.