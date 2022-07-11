Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

SAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAR opened at $23.90 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $289.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.95%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

