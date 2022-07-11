Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.60 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.