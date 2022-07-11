Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $155.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

