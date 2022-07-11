Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $323.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.03. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.