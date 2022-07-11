Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $304.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

