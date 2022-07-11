Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $838,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $80.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

