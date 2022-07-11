Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 169.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,794 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,935,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.