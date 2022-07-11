Sciencast Management LP Acquires 758 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $281.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $252.56 and a one year high of $387.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.83.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

