Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,510,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.26 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

