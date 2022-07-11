Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,461 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $119.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $150.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

