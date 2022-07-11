Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 27,535 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

