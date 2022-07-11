Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 29,210 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103,573 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

