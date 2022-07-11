Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 9,357 Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stericycle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,142,000 after purchasing an additional 240,768 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after buying an additional 1,027,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,180,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $44.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Stericycle Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.