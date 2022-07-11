Sciencast Management LP Has $692,000 Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,002 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $558,000.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

