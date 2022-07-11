Sciencast Management LP Has $917,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $137.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.49. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

