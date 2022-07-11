Sciencast Management LP Invests $541,000 in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,578 shares of company stock worth $3,258,813. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $27.82 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

