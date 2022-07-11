Sciencast Management LP Invests $579,000 in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 550,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG opened at $22.52 on Monday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

