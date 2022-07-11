Sciencast Management LP Invests $630,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 91.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 75.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Premier by 20.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of PINC opened at $37.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.29. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

