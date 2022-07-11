Sciencast Management LP Invests $848,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

CNHI stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

