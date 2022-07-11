Sciencast Management LP Makes New $923,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

