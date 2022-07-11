Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $45.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

