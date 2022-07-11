Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after buying an additional 571,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,656,000 after acquiring an additional 62,497 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,452,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,576 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACHC opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

