Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,191 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.38.

GWW opened at $475.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.29 and its 200 day moving average is $488.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

