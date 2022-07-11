Sciencast Management LP Sells 12,469 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of WestRock by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 284,521 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRK opened at $40.35 on Monday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

