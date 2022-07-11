Sciencast Management LP Sells 20,370 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $161.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.