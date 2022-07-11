Sciencast Management LP Takes $871,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $111.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

