Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 842,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,572,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.