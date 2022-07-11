Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAG opened at $108.91 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.40.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

