Scotiabank Raises Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$42.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.75.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PLC opened at C$34.39 on Friday. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$31.05 and a one year high of C$42.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Park Lawn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.