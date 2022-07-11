Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 297 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 23.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $860.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.20 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About M/I Homes (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.