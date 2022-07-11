Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 350 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.36.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

