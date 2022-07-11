Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 6,988 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 537.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $210.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.68.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

