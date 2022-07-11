Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys New Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.07% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 284,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

AMPH opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $642,590.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at $449,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

