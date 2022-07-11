Shaker Investments LLC OH Decreases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

