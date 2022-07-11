Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,325,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

NYSE EOG opened at $102.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.08. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

