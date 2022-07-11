Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.02 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

