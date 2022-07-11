Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $2 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

