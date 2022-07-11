Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $695,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.93 and its 200-day moving average is $393.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

