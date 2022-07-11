Shaker Investments LLC OH Invests $973,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,697 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

